Ethics and Information Officer at Taylored Appointments

Purpose of the job:

Manages the Bank’s ethics and POPIA & PAIA information management programme and supplies the Bank with the necessary information and guidance to act appropriately, responsibly by implementing and maintaining the ethics and POPIA & PAIA culture across the Bank; monitors and advises on meeting the collective best interests of all the Bank’s stakeholders (such as the shareholders, the community, employees, customers, suppliers, etc.) in the execution of the Bank’s duties.

High-Level Job Objectives:

1. Strategic Initiatives and Planning.

2. Operational.

3. People Management.

4. Stakeholder Management.

Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:

• Relevant postgraduate degree (law degree, risk or compliance qualification).

• Industry certification preferable.

• Training courses in Ethics, Compliance, POPIA, PAIA preferable.

• At least 5 years’ technical experience implementing an ethics programme.

• At least 3 years’ technical experience of POPIA and related legislation.

• Managing POPIA, PAIA, and ethics-related risk in the Bank.

• Evaluating and prioritising POPIA, PAIA, and ethics-related compliance risks.

• Designing and implementing a POPIA, PAIA, and ethics-related compliance methodology.

• Advisory support.

• Influencing and negotiation skills.

• Knowledge and understanding of POPIA, PAIA, and ethics-related legislation relevant to the banking/financial industry.

• Interpreting and advising the business on key POPIA, PAIA, and ethics-related legislation.

• Managing POPIA, PAIA, and ethics-related controls. Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:

• Maintaining relationships with stakeholders.

• Facilitating a compliance culture in the Bank.

• Solid understanding of banking/financial services products and applicable legislation and regulations.

• Risk management skills.

• Strong analytical skills.

• Good verbal communication.

• Report writing.

• Attention to detail.

• Methodical.

• Ability to handle conflict.

• Results-orientated.

• People management skills.

• Self-motivated to perform.

• Good time management and deadline-driven.

Learn more/Apply for this position