Full Stack Developer

Microsoft SQL Server
? Solid experience with T-SQL programming writing stored procedures
? Experience debugging stored procedures
? Experience identifying and addressing query performance issues
? Experience with processing bulk datasets (100000+ rows daily) into large databases
(50million+ rows )
? Experience with Analysis Services would be advantageous
Front End
? Solid experience building and debugging responsive web applications using ASP.Net
MVC, AngularJS, Bootstrap
Daily tasks
? Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic
? Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code
? Perform database performance optimisation
? Perform application support on rotational basis
? Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data
transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases
? Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components
Non-technical Requirements
? Be a Team player
? Have an keen eye for detail and the want to do it right first time round
? Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
? Ability to interact with various technical, administrative and management staff internally
and externally
? Required to work overtime should the need arise
Desired Skills:
- Full stack
- Full Stack Development