Full Stack Developer

Microsoft SQL Server

? Solid experience with T-SQL programming writing stored procedures

? Experience debugging stored procedures

? Experience identifying and addressing query performance issues

? Experience with processing bulk datasets (100000+ rows daily) into large databases

(50million+ rows )

? Experience with Analysis Services would be advantageous

Front End

? Solid experience building and debugging responsive web applications using ASP.Net

MVC, AngularJS, Bootstrap

Daily tasks

? Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic

? Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code

? Perform database performance optimisation

? Perform application support on rotational basis

? Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data

transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases

? Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components

Non-technical Requirements

? Be a Team player

? Have an keen eye for detail and the want to do it right first time round

? Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

? Ability to interact with various technical, administrative and management staff internally

and externally

? Required to work overtime should the need arise

