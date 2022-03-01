IT Business Analyst/BA (Mid) Mining/Engineering (2022_20b-TB) at Mediro ICT

9 month contract. Listed Mining Group (based in Rosebank) is recruiting a Mid-level IT BA with 5 years’ IT BA work experience in the mining industry. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply. E-mail CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline. Industrial Engineering qualification will be an advantage.

5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions.

Control & Instrumentation app experience would be great.

Minimum Requirements

