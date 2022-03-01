Netcool developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Mar 1, 2022

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Working Knowledge of Installation and Configuration of NOI Components like Probes, Object Servers, Impact, Webgui
  • Capable of writing impact policies from scratch and debugging issues
  • Working knowledge of NOI Analytics
  • Understanding knowledge of Networks
  • Good debugging skills on the day to day issues
  • Deploying, Integrating and customization of Netcool products such Omnibus
  • Installation and configuration of Tivoli Netcool omnibus
  • Rules File and SNMP traps configuration.
  • Integrating Omnibus events with Third party Database (Oracle and DB2).
  • Integrating Omnibus with ITM (elf probe)
  • Integrating Omnibus with a Trouble -Ticketing System (Remedy or Maximo)
  • Installation and design of Tivoli WebTop

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • 5-7 years Netcool Experience
  • B.sc in Computer Engineering or B.sc in Information Technology
  • IBM Certified Deployment Professional Tivoli Netcool core V7.0
  • Training on IBM Tivoli Netcool Omnibus both user and administrator

Desired Skills:

  • Tivoli Netcool core V7.0
  • Tivoli Netcool omnibus
  • NOI Components
  • NOI Analytics

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position