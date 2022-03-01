Netcool developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Duties & Responsibilities
- Working Knowledge of Installation and Configuration of NOI Components like Probes, Object Servers, Impact, Webgui
- Capable of writing impact policies from scratch and debugging issues
- Working knowledge of NOI Analytics
- Understanding knowledge of Networks
- Good debugging skills on the day to day issues
- Deploying, Integrating and customization of Netcool products such Omnibus
- Installation and configuration of Tivoli Netcool omnibus
- Rules File and SNMP traps configuration.
- Integrating Omnibus events with Third party Database (Oracle and DB2).
- Integrating Omnibus with ITM (elf probe)
- Integrating Omnibus with a Trouble -Ticketing System (Remedy or Maximo)
- Installation and design of Tivoli WebTop
Desired Experience & Qualification
- 5-7 years Netcool Experience
- B.sc in Computer Engineering or B.sc in Information Technology
- IBM Certified Deployment Professional Tivoli Netcool core V7.0
- Training on IBM Tivoli Netcool Omnibus both user and administrator
Desired Skills:
- Tivoli Netcool core V7.0
- Tivoli Netcool omnibus
- NOI Components
- NOI Analytics
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree