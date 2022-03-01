Scrum Master

Mar 1, 2022

The Role: One of our top clients is looking for a qualified Scrum Master with a 2-3 year experience working in the Scrum master role.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage each project??s scope and timeline
  • Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
  • Coach team members in Agile frameworks
  • Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
  • Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
  • Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
  • Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
  • Help teams implement changes effectively
  • Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
  • Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
  • Help build a productive environment where team members ??own?? the product and enjoy working on it.
  • Successful on time completion of the following project: RPA Upgrade and Migration from BPE v6.4 to BPC v7 and API Mulesoft Scaling – API Led connectivity

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Business or similar field
  • Scrum master certification is a plus

Experience required:

  • 2-3-years?? experience in a scrum master role
  • Familiarity with software development
  • Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
  • Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks and Tools e.g Azure DevOps

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
  • Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
  • Outstanding organizational skills

Learn more/Apply for this position