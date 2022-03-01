The Role: One of our top clients is looking for a qualified Scrum Master with a 2-3 year experience working in the Scrum master role.
Responsibilities:
- Manage each project??s scope and timeline
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
- Help build a productive environment where team members ??own?? the product and enjoy working on it.
- Successful on time completion of the following project: RPA Upgrade and Migration from BPE v6.4 to BPC v7 and API Mulesoft Scaling – API Led connectivity
Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification:
- Degree in Computer Science, Business or similar field
- Scrum master certification is a plus
Experience required:
- 2-3-years?? experience in a scrum master role
- Familiarity with software development
- Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
- Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks and Tools e.g Azure DevOps
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
- Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
- Outstanding organizational skills