Scrum Master

The Role: One of our top clients is looking for a qualified Scrum Master with a 2-3 year experience working in the Scrum master role.

Responsibilities:

Manage each project??s scope and timeline

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups

Coach team members in Agile frameworks

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)

Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Help build a productive environment where team members ??own?? the product and enjoy working on it.

Successful on time completion of the following project: RPA Upgrade and Migration from BPE v6.4 to BPC v7 and API Mulesoft Scaling – API Led connectivity

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification:

Degree in Computer Science, Business or similar field

Scrum master certification is a plus

Experience required:

2-3-years?? experience in a scrum master role

Familiarity with software development

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)

Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks and Tools e.g Azure DevOps

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Outstanding organizational skills

Learn more/Apply for this position