Senior Technical Lead

Mar 1, 2022

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Bachelors or higher degree in chemistry/biotechnology/pharmacy/ engineering or equivalent.
  • Good working knowledge of aseptic (sterile) manufacturing processes.
  • At least 10 years of process, equipment and project design and execution experience within the sterile pharmaceutical /manufacturing industry.
  • Experience in managing and executing multi-disciplinary projects in excess of R100 million.
  • Excellent understanding of process flows and key metrics within a sterile manufacturing environment.
  • Excellent understanding of the cGMP guideline relating to sterile products.
  • Experience in initiating, planning, executing, and closing projects.
  • Experience in the control and monitoring of project progress and risks.
  • Independent decision makers, able to debate and lead change management.
  • Able to lead conceptual design regarding processes/ equipment/ structural design etc. Microbiological knowledge essential.
  • Previous project work and proven ability to convert guidelines into design specs.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Ensures that projects are properly scoped with clearly defined deliverables and clear execution plans.
  • To execute the full range of technical project activities including design, scoping, budgeting, scheduling and execution for successful delivery in line with organisational requirements.
  • To develop technical standards and user requirement specifications.
  • Identify and escalate risks and mitigation/recovery plans.
  • Create project budget and ensure adherence to the prescribed budget.
  • Request approval for changes from necessary stakeholders and manage changes via project change request processes.
  • Ensure that the quality criteria is properly defined for each deliverable and frequently measured and reported.
  • Ensuring all designs are cost effective and value adding
  • Execute/provide technical advice for process and or equipment processes.
  • Conduct manufacturer visits to perform design reviews, risk analysis, FAT as well as receive training from manufacture for the relevant equipment.
  • Compile the necessary documentation upon completion of manufacturer visit and training.
  • Conduct the necessary research in order to contribute towards ensuring that the process equipment (new equipment) is qualified (IQ, OQ) and ready for production activities within the project timelines.
  • Process equipment SOPs, specifications, qualification documents and MBRs are generated through the appropriate review process and in place for production within the required timeline.
  • Ensures that the project delivery is in line with agreed Sterile Products cGMP guidelines.
  • Ensures process design meets quality criteria


