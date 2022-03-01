System Administrator

Our client is looking for a Systems Administrator to be on a 12 months extendable contract

To execute assigned work tasks; to ensure the stability and availability of the Enterprise Systems Management Tools within the specific area of responsibility; including the provision of advise; guidance and support to customers and technical staff; following defined procedures and standards; in line with company business strategy.

Basic administration, Attention to detail and basic understanding of SAP/Authorization or IT Security.

Desired Skills:

System Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

