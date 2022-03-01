Test Analyst

Role description :
- Be responsible for accurately documenting current system behavior and providing risk analysis during the Software Development Release Cycle.
- To track, co-ordinate and maintain the QA processes within the respective teams and provide assistance to Quality Assurance upkeep and implementation of such processes within key projects.
- Responsible for executing test cases and ensure that there is no bugs for the product being tested.
- Creating test cases to meet the requirements of the product(s).
- Coordinates communication to the QA team on bugs.
- Assists QA Test Lead and Senior Test Analysts to achieve business goals and deliverables.
- To undertake all system test related activities in support of the business requirements for the provision of new and updated systems.
- To undertake functional and integration testing, and liaison with Test Analysts to ensure appropriate test coverage.
- To undertake Quality Assurance checks during internal developments to ensure that only ‘fit-for-purpose’ code is delivered into test environments owned by the QA test team.
- To ensure that test scenarios and scripts are prepared in a structured way, prioritised to reflect business or technical priorities and are approved by appropriate stakeholders. Scope is to cover test cycle contents and regression packs
- To co-ordinate re-testing of defects and issues either through ‘at desk’ re-tests by business test representatives, or via walkthroughs with third-party providers.
- To prepare and maintain relevant test documentation, including test scripts, activity schedules, narrative and written reports, and visual progress charts.
What’s needed :
Qualifications – Degree qualified or relevant professional qualification and experience / ISTQB certification
Skills – Familiar with general IT related competencies (infrastructure or applications). Familiar with methods and techniques for structured reviews.
Stress Handling – Retaining objectivity and proper understanding of a problem or situation when placed under conditions of stress
Applying standards – Good in application of relevant industry and process standards to all tasks undertaken.
- Must have a strong working knowledge of quality assurance methodologies
- Must have a strong working knowledge of Test Automation and Automation Concepts
- Must have a strong working knowledge of Configuration Management and Build/Release Management
- Must posses a sharp learning curve, and pick up on concepts and technology quickly
- Must be able to work and communicate effectively in a small team
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and Group Life