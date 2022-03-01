Test Analyst

Role description :

Be responsible for accurately documenting current system behavior and providing risk analysis during the Software Development Release Cycle.

To track, co-ordinate and maintain the QA processes within the respective teams and provide assistance to Quality Assurance upkeep and implementation of such processes within key projects.

Responsible for executing test cases and ensure that there is no bugs for the product being tested.

Creating test cases to meet the requirements of the product(s).

Coordinates communication to the QA team on bugs.

Assists QA Test Lead and Senior Test Analysts to achieve business goals and deliverables.

To undertake all system test related activities in support of the business requirements for the provision of new and updated systems.

To undertake functional and integration testing, and liaison with Test Analysts to ensure appropriate test coverage.

To undertake Quality Assurance checks during internal developments to ensure that only ‘fit-for-purpose’ code is delivered into test environments owned by the QA test team.

To ensure that test scenarios and scripts are prepared in a structured way, prioritised to reflect business or technical priorities and are approved by appropriate stakeholders. Scope is to cover test cycle contents and regression packs

To co-ordinate re-testing of defects and issues either through ‘at desk’ re-tests by business test representatives, or via walkthroughs with third-party providers.

To prepare and maintain relevant test documentation, including test scripts, activity schedules, narrative and written reports, and visual progress charts.

What’s needed :

Qualifications – Degree qualified or relevant professional qualification and experience / ISTQB certification

Skills – Familiar with general IT related competencies (infrastructure or applications). Familiar with methods and techniques for structured reviews.

Stress Handling – Retaining objectivity and proper understanding of a problem or situation when placed under conditions of stress

Applying standards – Good in application of relevant industry and process standards to all tasks undertaken.

Must have a strong working knowledge of quality assurance methodologies

Must have a strong working knowledge of Test Automation and Automation Concepts

Must have a strong working knowledge of Configuration Management and Build/Release Management

Must posses a sharp learning curve, and pick up on concepts and technology quickly

Must be able to work and communicate effectively in a small team

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and Group Life

