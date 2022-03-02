Application Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for an experienced Application Architect who can design and implement solutions that are scalable, maintainable, and suitable for business requirements, to map to services and data.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Carry out detailed coding on microservices, implementing the design and design documentation for each service.

Development and maintenance of multi-tier application architectures that involves different frameworks, libraries, applications, services, components, and platforms.

Development and maintenance of Web services.

They ensure the overall product architecture, performance, scalability, and reliability.

The software architecture is designed in accordance with the customer’s business requirements.

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field required.

Five years of experience with the development and deployment of web applications –

Experience working on large enterprise projects preferred.

Experience with AWS API Gateway, Java, Springboot, NGINX, and WS02 for Authentication.

