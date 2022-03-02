Breakfix/Hardware Engineer

Mar 2, 2022

Position type and expected hours of work: Full time – 08h00 – 17h00

Qualification Essential Competency

  • HP Certifications
  • Matric

Qualifications preferred

  • HP Break / Fix qualifications within the below areas.
  • ProLiant Servers
  • 3Par and MSA Storage

Essential functions

  • A position is available requiring a skilled and experienced Hardware and Storage Server support engineer.
  • The primary focus will be HP Hardware related Server and Storage environments.
  • The secondary function is Virtualisation and Storage management of shared services clients

Experience required

  • Break/fix of hardware
  • Respond and resolve requests / faults logged internally and externally under direct supervision.
  • Rack, Stack and cabling of Datacentre equipment.
  • Perform requests assigned through internal tracking system, work orders, special projects as assigned by Manager.
  • Have the ability to do break / fix calls on server infrastructure with some certifications.
  • Keen to do all certification and training to upskill where required.
  • Maintain Data Centre inventory.
  • Work closely with teams throughout the organization.
  • Work closely with 3rd party service providers.
  • Process first line alarms and disruptions in critical facility systems.
  • Performs advanced support and troubleshooting
  • Communicates with the Infrastructure, Technical Services, Engineering and IS Operations teams to determine network and server needs.
  • Coordinates with network and server operationsfor scheduled maintenance, repairs, or upgrades.
  • Develops and implements solutions for Data Centre and Ops Centre monitoring and problem solving.
  • Develops and documents conceptual, logical, or physical cabinet and equipment layout designs.
  • Participates in network and server technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware and software and integration testing.
  • Some Virtualisation knowledge and experience would be beneficial.

Work environment: Onsite at clients
Standby required: Physical demands
Normal physical demands can be expected of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving
Travel: Travelling will be require

