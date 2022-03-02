Breakfix/Hardware Engineer

Position type and expected hours of work: Full time – 08h00 – 17h00

Qualification Essential Competency

HP Certifications

Matric

Qualifications preferred

HP Break / Fix qualifications within the below areas.

ProLiant Servers

3Par and MSA Storage

Essential functions

A position is available requiring a skilled and experienced Hardware and Storage Server support engineer.

The primary focus will be HP Hardware related Server and Storage environments.

The secondary function is Virtualisation and Storage management of shared services clients

Experience required

Break/fix of hardware

Respond and resolve requests / faults logged internally and externally under direct supervision.

Rack, Stack and cabling of Datacentre equipment.

Perform requests assigned through internal tracking system, work orders, special projects as assigned by Manager.

Have the ability to do break / fix calls on server infrastructure with some certifications.

Keen to do all certification and training to upskill where required.

Maintain Data Centre inventory.

Work closely with teams throughout the organization.

Work closely with 3rd party service providers.

Process first line alarms and disruptions in critical facility systems.

Performs advanced support and troubleshooting

Communicates with the Infrastructure, Technical Services, Engineering and IS Operations teams to determine network and server needs.

Coordinates with network and server operationsfor scheduled maintenance, repairs, or upgrades.

Develops and implements solutions for Data Centre and Ops Centre monitoring and problem solving.

Develops and documents conceptual, logical, or physical cabinet and equipment layout designs.

Participates in network and server technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware and software and integration testing.

Some Virtualisation knowledge and experience would be beneficial.

Work environment: Onsite at clients

Standby required: Physical demands

Normal physical demands can be expected of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving

Travel: Travelling will be require

