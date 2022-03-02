Breakfix/Hardware Engineer
Position type and expected hours of work: Full time – 08h00 – 17h00
Qualification Essential Competency
- HP Certifications
- Matric
Qualifications preferred
- HP Break / Fix qualifications within the below areas.
- ProLiant Servers
- 3Par and MSA Storage
Essential functions
- A position is available requiring a skilled and experienced Hardware and Storage Server support engineer.
- The primary focus will be HP Hardware related Server and Storage environments.
- The secondary function is Virtualisation and Storage management of shared services clients
Experience required
- Break/fix of hardware
- Respond and resolve requests / faults logged internally and externally under direct supervision.
- Rack, Stack and cabling of Datacentre equipment.
- Perform requests assigned through internal tracking system, work orders, special projects as assigned by Manager.
- Have the ability to do break / fix calls on server infrastructure with some certifications.
- Keen to do all certification and training to upskill where required.
- Maintain Data Centre inventory.
- Work closely with teams throughout the organization.
- Work closely with 3rd party service providers.
- Process first line alarms and disruptions in critical facility systems.
- Performs advanced support and troubleshooting
- Communicates with the Infrastructure, Technical Services, Engineering and IS Operations teams to determine network and server needs.
- Coordinates with network and server operationsfor scheduled maintenance, repairs, or upgrades.
- Develops and implements solutions for Data Centre and Ops Centre monitoring and problem solving.
- Develops and documents conceptual, logical, or physical cabinet and equipment layout designs.
- Participates in network and server technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware and software and integration testing.
- Some Virtualisation knowledge and experience would be beneficial.
Work environment: Onsite at clients
Standby required: Physical demands
Normal physical demands can be expected of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving
Travel: Travelling will be require