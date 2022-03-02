Business Analyst

Responsibilities:

  • Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for
    development.
  • Closely working with business ( pre-development ) and testing ( post-development ) to ensure requirements
    are delivered in an expected format.
  • The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
  • Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format.
  • Provide testers with UAT test packs
  • Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.
  • Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.
  • Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team.

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry
  • Experience in analyzing CRM solutions
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Expert understanding of the software development process
  • Good negotiation ability
  • Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements
  • Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology.
  • Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • BA
  • CRM
  • Agile
  • Scrum

