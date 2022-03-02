Responsibilities:
- Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for
development.
- Closely working with business ( pre-development ) and testing ( post-development ) to ensure requirements
are delivered in an expected format.
- The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format.
- Provide testers with UAT test packs
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.
- Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.
- Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team.
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- Experience in analyzing CRM solutions
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Good negotiation ability
- Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology.
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- BA
- CRM
- Agile
- Scrum