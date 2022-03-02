Business Analyst (SAP SD)

Mar 2, 2022

Education and Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • BSc / B Com Degree in Information Systems or B Tech in Information Technology
  • Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment
  • Experience working on the SAP S&D module is Essential
  • Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement
  • Valid Code EB drivers’ licence
  • Demonstrated business and system knowledge of the SAP SD module
  • Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)

Competencies

  • Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.
  • Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP S&D module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.
  • Resolution of system non-compliance
  • System audit coverage

Responsibilities

  • SAP End-User Support
  • Assist end users to resolve SAP (Sales & Distribution) related issues across the Business.
  • Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the Sales and Distribution (S&D) module.
  • Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.
  • Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements
  • Demonstrate working knowledge in setting up config for EDI (Orders & Invoices)
  • Demonstrate working knowledge and a good understanding on how to set up Pricing Conditions and Pricing Procedures in SAP
  • Experience and knowledge working with SAP CRM and Sales Force Automation applications
  • System Opportunity Identification
  • Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within S&D.
  • Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.
  • Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation
  • Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for S&D.
  • Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.
  • Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.
  • Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.
  • Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant Business users and stakeholders.
  • Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).
  • SAP User Profile Maintenance
  • Communicate with authorizations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.
  • Authorize user access for new and existing users via the User Authorization Request (UAR) workflow.
  • Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.
  • System Auditing
  • Conduct regular system compliance audits for the S&D module.
  • Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.
  • Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.
  • Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.
  • Reporting
  • Develop appropriate reports for the SAP S&D module as requested by the Business.
  • Maintain and proactively enhance reports.
  • Run reports in the system as required by the Business

Please visit our website atwww.boardroom.co.zafor more details and to register your C.V.

Learn more/Apply for this position