Business Analyst (SAP SD)

Education and Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 / Matric

BSc / B Com Degree in Information Systems or B Tech in Information Technology

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment

Experience working on the SAP S&D module is Essential

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence

Demonstrated business and system knowledge of the SAP SD module

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)

Competencies

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP S&D module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.

Resolution of system non-compliance

System audit coverage

Responsibilities

SAP End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP (Sales & Distribution) related issues across the Business.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the Sales and Distribution (S&D) module.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements

Demonstrate working knowledge in setting up config for EDI (Orders & Invoices)

Demonstrate working knowledge and a good understanding on how to set up Pricing Conditions and Pricing Procedures in SAP

Experience and knowledge working with SAP CRM and Sales Force Automation applications

System Opportunity Identification

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within S&D.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.

Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for S&D.

Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.

Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant Business users and stakeholders.

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).

SAP User Profile Maintenance

Communicate with authorizations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Authorize user access for new and existing users via the User Authorization Request (UAR) workflow.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

System Auditing

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the S&D module.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.

Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.

Reporting

Develop appropriate reports for the SAP S&D module as requested by the Business.

Maintain and proactively enhance reports.

Run reports in the system as required by the Business

