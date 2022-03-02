Business Process Analyst (12 month contract) at Woolworths

To design and implement finance processes with a contained business impact within business projects or as part of finance continuous improvement project, ensuring that financeâ€™s objectives, in particular, control objectives are achieved.

Providing input into the finance operating plans

Providing input into finance policies, principles and procedures

Facilitation of Workshops across Departments and / or divisions

Development of Clear and Detailed Process Maps

Responsible for developing business requirement specifications

Working with the systems analyst to communicate the business requirement and ongoing interaction to ensure that any development meets the business need

Analysing process changes, risks and impacts and facilitating communication thereof

Developing test scripts in line with business scenarios

Conducting thorough system and integration testing

Helping ensure that environment is setup for business change

Compiling training material and delivery thereof

Responsible for status reporting, feedback on issues and risks

Responsible for supporting the business during implementation

Supporting the users until processes and systems have stabilized

Analysing of issues identified by users and providing remedies

Financial:

Relevant Financial qualification

BCom or recently qualified CA(SA)

5 years of the following experience:

Financial accounting

Project experience

Process and systems documentation experience

Training experience

Financial accounting experience

System testing experience

System implementation experience

Sound general IT knowledge

Behavioural skills

Personal Effectiveness

Passion for the Brand and Customers

Leading Transformation

Thinking Strategically and Commercially

Connecting People

Delivering High Performance

Having a Merchant Mindset

Making Insightful Business Decisions

Driving Quality

Planning and Organising

â€œWoolworths supports vaccination against the COVID-19 virus as an occupational health and safety measure in its workplaces. In order to increase barriers against the virus in our workplace and safeguard our employees and customers, we encourage all our employees and potential employees to be fully vaccinated. Therefore, upon application you will be asked to present a valid certificate confirming you are fully vaccinated or provide reasons for you not being fully vaccinated. â€

