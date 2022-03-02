Business Process Analyst (12 month contract) at Woolworths

To design and implement finance processes with a contained business impact within business projects or as part of finance continuous improvement project, ensuring that financeâ€™s objectives, in particular, control objectives are achieved.
- Providing input into the finance operating plans
- Providing input into finance policies, principles and procedures
- Facilitation of Workshops across Departments and / or divisions
- Development of Clear and Detailed Process Maps
- Responsible for developing business requirement specifications
- Working with the systems analyst to communicate the business requirement and ongoing interaction to ensure that any development meets the business need
- Analysing process changes, risks and impacts and facilitating communication thereof
- Developing test scripts in line with business scenarios
- Conducting thorough system and integration testing
- Helping ensure that environment is setup for business change
- Compiling training material and delivery thereof
- Responsible for status reporting, feedback on issues and risks
- Responsible for supporting the business during implementation
- Supporting the users until processes and systems have stabilized
- Analysing of issues identified by users and providing remedies
Financial:
- Relevant Financial qualification
- BCom or recently qualified CA(SA)
5 years of the following experience:
- Financial accounting
- Project experience
- Process and systems documentation experience
- Training experience
- Financial accounting experience
- System testing experience
- System implementation experience
- Sound general IT knowledge
Behavioural skills
- Personal Effectiveness
- Passion for the Brand and Customers
- Leading Transformation
- Thinking Strategically and Commercially
- Connecting People
- Delivering High Performance
- Having a Merchant Mindset
- Making Insightful Business Decisions
- Driving Quality
- Planning and Organising
