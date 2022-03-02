Data Analyst

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.

Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.

Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM) and address review notes where applicable.

Request data from the client, document SQL/ACL queries, analyse data and document deficiencies identified after performing the required CAATs testing.

Obtain data for internal audit assignments (by means of SQL or any other relevant sources).

Analysis of data and identifying exceptions and trends by utilising available data analysis software.

Save all scripts used for any audit assignment.

Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.

Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.

Communicating findings / control weaknesses identified with business prior to drafting observations.

Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.

Complete action plans on file.

Provide feedback to Senior Data Analyst / Senior Data Analytics Specialist regarding progress on activities.

Advise Senior Data Analyst / Senior Data Analytics Specialist immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.

Assist management in compiling a continuous auditing audit plan.

Conduct continuous auditing assignments.

Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.

Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.

Request feedback from business management (client

satisfaction survey).

satisfaction survey). Escalate cases where feedback is not received.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualification:

B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer

Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing / Data Science as majors)

CISA / CIA (one or more of the afore mentioned are advisable)

SQL / ACL (or data analytics equivalent) certification

Experience:

3+ years data analytics experience

Experience using CAATS tools such as SQL or ACL;

Experience building within SSRS and SSIS.

Internal Controls;

Experience working with PL/SQL language;

Studying towards or in possession of relevant Honours Degree;

Financial Services experience.



Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position