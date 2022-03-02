Data Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Providing data reports on a defined schedule to applicable teams.
  • Designing and developing customer survey / interview formats.
  • Leveraging data gathered through customer surveys, interviews, product usage, etc.
  • Conducting research and deep diving analysis to understand customer trends, anomalies and insights.
  • Creating benchmarks and managing KPIs.
  • Communicating and sharing research findings through presentations, dashboards and executive summaries.
  • Responding to unique business opportunities by analysing existing feedback or developing new feedback sources.
  • Engaging stakeholders to ensure customer feedback factors into processes and system design.
  • Keeping the relevant teams / department leaders informed of any obstacles, milestones and subsequent plans.
  • Participating in product roadmap sessions.
  • Providing guidance on design and approach based upon customer feedback.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related field

Skills / Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years of product, solutions and/or technical customer support experience.
  • Strong issue management skills.
  • Strong analytical, technical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
  • Ability to establish and maintain relationships with internal/external clients.
  • Advanced experience with Microsoft Excel and/or Power BI (pivot tables, advanced modeling, creating charts/graphs) and PowerPoint.
  • Experience capturing NPS/customer satisfaction scores
  • Ability to analyse large amounts of data.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analyst
  • Data
  • Technical Support

