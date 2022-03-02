Data Architect (Contract)

Mar 2, 2022

Qualifications / Experience required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Five years of experience as a data architect preferred.
  • Experience with relational databases (SQL) and design experience.
  • Experience with MSSQL or MDM technology is a plus.
  • Hands-on experience with API design is a plus.

Requirements

  • Develops, maintains, and tests architectural blueprints of a product’s data model and database.
  • Builds a solution by building the necessary data structures and APIs for a software application.
  • Ensures databases are designed to meet project goals, compliance regulations, and technical specifications.
  • Maintains database design and architecture through ongoing data change processes.
  • Collaborates with all project stakeholders to define a solution, in addition to the technology stack
  • Model database schemas using Java.

Learn more/Apply for this position