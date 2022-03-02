Data Architect (Contract)

Qualifications / Experience required:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Five years of experience as a data architect preferred.
- Experience with relational databases (SQL) and design experience.
- Experience with MSSQL or MDM technology is a plus.
- Hands-on experience with API design is a plus.
Requirements
- Develops, maintains, and tests architectural blueprints of a product’s data model and database.
- Builds a solution by building the necessary data structures and APIs for a software application.
- Ensures databases are designed to meet project goals, compliance regulations, and technical specifications.
- Maintains database design and architecture through ongoing data change processes.
- Collaborates with all project stakeholders to define a solution, in addition to the technology stack
- Model database schemas using Java.