Developer

Mar 2, 2022

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 Skills and experience required
  • Up to 3 years’ Experience
  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
  • Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.
  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
  • Experience with web development is vital. Equity statement the company is committed to Transformation, which encompases Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusio

Key performance areas

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business
  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement
  • Review, improve and maintain current systems.
  • Working closely with analysts, designers, and staff
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes
  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers
  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary
  • Full-time

