Developer – SQL at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Developing new features and systems.
- Extending / maintaining existing systems.
- Improving business processes.
- Investigating and resolving user support requests.
- Working closely with developers and the product owner.
- Assisting with implementation and rollout for system changes.
- Dealing with client support requests.
Qualifications:
- Relevant degree or diploma from a recognized institution
Experience:
- 1 year experience using Microsoft SQL, preferably within the financial sector.
- Strong mathematical / statistical abilities.
- Knowledge of SQL (Transact-SQL) stored procedures and SQL data transformation processes.
- Understanding the business impact of technical output.
- Ability to interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data.
- Financial services background would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Developer
- T-SQL