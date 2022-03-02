Front-End Developer

Essential Functions:
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product
- Client-side development with programming languages such as Blazor
- Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends
- Incorporating applications, graphics, audio and video clips into the product
- Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones
- Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors
- Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise
- Mentor and train development team
Required Skills:
- Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to run with the project and (From conception to user satisfaction)
- Technical – Experience in our core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills and technologies will be learnt on the way
- Problem solving skills are essential
- Language – English, is essential, other languages would be beneficial
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
- Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required
- C#
- .NET
- Blazor
- MS SQL Server
- API
- Entity Framework (beneficial)
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- Test Driven Design (beneficial)
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation