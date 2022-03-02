Front-End Developer

Mar 2, 2022

Essential Functions:

  • Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions
  • Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
  • Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product
  • Client-side development with programming languages such as Blazor
  • Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends
  • Incorporating applications, graphics, audio and video clips into the product
  • Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones
  • Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors
  • Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise
  • Mentor and train development team

Required Skills:

  • Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to run with the project and (From conception to user satisfaction)
  • Technical – Experience in our core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills and technologies will be learnt on the way
  • Problem solving skills are essential
  • Language – English, is essential, other languages would be beneficial
  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
  • Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required
  • C#
  • .NET
  • Blazor
  • MS SQL Server
  • API
  • Entity Framework (beneficial)
  • Azure DevOps (beneficial)
  • Test Driven Design (beneficial)
  • Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation

