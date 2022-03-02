Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer – Johannesburg – R600k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

A top tier technology and consulting firm is on the lookout for an Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer to play a role in the design, development and deployment of software solutions that will build bigger and better systems.

The client is a big-name tech firm; they’re well known for well designing agile code; their training schemes are outstanding and their ability to develop skills unbeatable. They recognise and reward performance – not only with money, but with promotions, leadership opportunities and other rewards.

Requirements:

4 years + experience

Full-stack experience, with experience in React/Angular and both the .Net and Java stacks On Spec

Full-stack experience, with a specific focus on either .Net or Java stack on the back-end

Java

J2EE

.Net

C#

Java Script

React Native

SQL

Angular

AngularJS

Borderline:

No full stack experience, but proven expertise in React/Angular/.Net/Java (i.e., specific front-end or back-end expertise)

Previous consulting or long-term (18 months plus) remote working experience is a plus

Reference Number for this position is LL49337 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

