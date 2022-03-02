Junior Automation Tester

Mar 2, 2022

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Test planning and test case automation.
  • Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
  • Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
  • Manage automated script storage and versioning.
  • Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
  • 3 years tester experience.
  • 1years’ experience in automated tools and testing.
  • 1 years test analyst experience.
  • 1years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.
  • Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
  • Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
  • Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

