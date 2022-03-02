Principal Technician: Civil Maintenance Operations (Telecommunication) at City of Cape Town

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN: CIVIL MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS (TELECOMMUNICATION)

BASIC SALARY: R477 652 TO R 515 885 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 49/22 – CIVIC CENTRE

Requirements:

A relevant National Diploma or higher or N6 certificate with two (2) years’ post-qualification experience or a three-year Telecommunication Electrician (P&T Trade test) qualification with two (2) years’ post-qualification experience

A minimum of five (5) years relevant experience in a senior role in Telecommunication Civils (ducts, manholes, fibre hauling/blowing, etc.)

Key performance areas:

Supervise the maintenance of Telecommunications civils infrastructure

Provide expert technical into solution design on projects or problem-solving in the domain of Civils repair and maintenance

Lead small technical teams to drive solution implementation and/or problem resolution

Provide technical expertise on acceptance and handover of installation or change

Provide ongoing operational support and supervision of staff in civils maintenance to ensure effective and efficient operations and adherence to SOPs, policies and guidelines

Risk management

Asset control

Coordinate contractor tasks

Ensure that health and safety rules and regulations are followed by Civils maintenance team.

Closing date: 11 March 2022

Desired Skills:

Telecommunication

Telecommunication Electrician

Civil Maintenance

