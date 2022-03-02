React Developer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Developing new user-facing features.
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
Skills / Experience:
- 6+ years’ experience.
- Experience working with JavaScript and Rust.
- Experience working with Front-end technologies, including:
- React and Apollo (GraphGL Client).
- Experience working with Back-end technologies, including:
- Apollo Server (GraphQL Server) | Redis.
- MongoDB | Kafka | Express | NGINX.
- CI/CD and Cloud computing experience.
- Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
- Experience in building next generation web applications.
- Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
- Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Rust
- React