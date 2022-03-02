SAP MM Business Analyst

Our Client is looking for an Experienced SAP MM Business Analyst Consultant to join their already great team. They are one of the largest consulting firms in the country. If you are looking to grow your experience, this role is for you.

The Successful candidate should have the following experience:

Documents requirements for new applications, system enhancements, and modifications.

Works closely with customers to ensure system performance targets are met.

Communicates risks and issues and their impact to stakeholders.

Helps develop, document, and communicate standards and guidelines within the project.

Collect, analyze and provide reports on business and project metrics.

Experience in configuration from an IT perspective.

Qualifications:

Five years of experience as a MM analyst with a strong background in business process modeling and analysis.

Ability to manage multiple systems within SAP ERP/CRM environment.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Systems or a related field required.

Experience in designing and building business processes is required

Desired Skills:

SAP MM

SAP Business Analyst

SAP ERP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

