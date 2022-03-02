SAP PM Consultant

10 months extendable contract

Responsible for the testing of solutions by:

Planning test scope and optimizing test scenarios

Designing, developing and documenting complete test routines and test cases using testing technique knowledge

Conducting solution testing, resolving defects and documenting the results

Monitoring the performance of tests and reporting thereon

Provides user support for logged problems and information requests by:

Investigation and analyzing the problems, identifying resolutions and facilitating the implementation of resolutions

Providing a timeous consultative service to users

Keeping the user informed of problem progress/resolution

Documenting actions and resolutions in IT Service Management

Providing system solution training

Conduct and facilitating training courses

Signing off training material for changed and new processes and transactions

Monitors the status of the production interface jobs daily by:

Resolving specific interface issues within the area of control

Liaising with functional counterparts regarding issues outside the area of control and following up to ensure prompt resolution

Skills Transfer: To SAP CoE

Documented Technology skills transfer to SAP CoE

Execute Changes and Projects:

Recommend process improvements to achieve project goals.

Collaborate with functional owners, architects, and other personnel to develop dynamic and flexible systems.

Ensure project completion within the allotted timelines and budget.

Desired Skills:

SAP PM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

