Security Engineer

Our well established client is currently looking for a Security Engineer to fill both contract and perm positions.

The ideal resource will be responsible for providing security for cloud-based digital platforms and plays an integral role in engaging with business units in order to ensure the organisation’s digital platforms are protected. This role involves analysing existing cloud security measures/controls and creating new and enhanced security methods. This role is part of a larger team dedicated to cloud-based management and security. The role is also responsible for the development and execution of large-scale cyber security initiatives and requires a professional with problem-solving abilities who can work in a fast-paced environment and has a clear passion for cloud security and cloud technologies.

Serve as the subject matter expert (SME) on cloud security. Develop standards, policies and procedures as well as best practices documentation. Translate security and technical requirements into business requirements and communicate security risks to different audiences ranging from business leaders to engineers.

Qualification:

Academic qualifications in computer science, cybersecurity, or any related field. Recognised industry certifications in cloud security- CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP

Experience Required:

At least 5 years of experience in cyber security.

At least 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security. Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as, Azure and GCP.

Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies.

Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)

Good understanding and exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models. Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills.

Good understanding of software development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration.

Experience with open-source software security. Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection. Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.

Strong technical skills, including experience with Linux and Windows operating systems, scripting languages, and cloud provider ecosystems like ,GCP and Azure.

Desired Skills:

AWS Lambda

Docker

Linux

cyber security

