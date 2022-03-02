Senior C# .Net Core Full Stack Developer – Remote – R800k per Annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join a fast-growing Fintech business with global offices. They are looking to onboard a Full Stack Developer who will be part of a team of highly skilled Developers creating software solutions across multiple projects.

You should have a good track record of delivering high quality software as part of a team as well as experience with financial projects and exposure to running workloads on the AWS platform.

Spark your interest yet?? Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# .Net Core Full Stack Developer

C#

.Net Core

REST

MS SQL Server

PostgreSQL

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

React

Vue

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52751 which is a permanent remote based offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

