Senior C# .Net Core Full Stack Developer – Remote – R800k per Annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Mar 2, 2022

Join a fast-growing Fintech business with global offices. They are looking to onboard a Full Stack Developer who will be part of a team of highly skilled Developers creating software solutions across multiple projects.

You should have a good track record of delivering high quality software as part of a team as well as experience with financial projects and exposure to running workloads on the AWS platform.

Requirements:

  • Senior C# .Net Core Full Stack Developer
  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • REST
  • MS SQL Server
  • PostgreSQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • React
  • Vue

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

