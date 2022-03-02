Senior Cloud Developer

Mar 2, 2022

Key Responsibilities

  • Develop server and front-end solutions on AWS and Azure. This includes implementing the full application development lifecycle with source control (git), development, testing and implementation in production
  • Implement a test-driven development approach that includes continuous integration and quality assurance testing
  • Implement dev-ops to implement continuous integration and automate the deployment process

Key Competencies

  • Extensive knowledge and experience in using back-end technologies such as Node.js, Express middleware, Docker containers and Kubernetes, on AWS and Azure. Two years or more practical experience is required
  • Extensive knowledge and experience of JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, React, Vue etc. At least two years or more of experience in using these frameworks for development
  • Knowledge and experience of ASP.NET MVC will be a big plus
  • At least one year of knowledge and experience of setting up and using dev-ops tools on AWS and Azure
  • Working effectively in a team using Agile approaches such as SCRUM to deliver solutions is essential

