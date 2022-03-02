Senior Cloud Developer

Key Responsibilities
- Develop server and front-end solutions on AWS and Azure. This includes implementing the full application development lifecycle with source control (git), development, testing and implementation in production
- Implement a test-driven development approach that includes continuous integration and quality assurance testing
- Implement dev-ops to implement continuous integration and automate the deployment process
Key Competencies
- Extensive knowledge and experience in using back-end technologies such as Node.js, Express middleware, Docker containers and Kubernetes, on AWS and Azure. Two years or more practical experience is required
- Extensive knowledge and experience of JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, React, Vue etc. At least two years or more of experience in using these frameworks for development
- Knowledge and experience of ASP.NET MVC will be a big plus
- At least one year of knowledge and experience of setting up and using dev-ops tools on AWS and Azure
- Working effectively in a team using Agile approaches such as SCRUM to deliver solutions is essential