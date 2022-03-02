Senior Java Developer – Centurion Fixed Term Contract – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Conveniently located major financial and wellness service provider is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team.
You will be responsible for maintaining, supporting, enhancing mostly Java based systems written in a range of technologies both old and new.
Join a corporate that believes a true driver of business success is for their employees to feel appreciated and protected. APPLY TODAY to kick-start your ultimate work-life balance journey!!
Requirements:
- A relevant IT degree, diploma or engineering degree
- 2 – 4 years software development experience in financial services environment
- Experience in an agile work environment.
- J2EE
- EJB
- JSP
- JSF
- GWT
- SOAP
- REST
- JPA
- Hibernate
- Spring Batch
- AWS
- HTML
- XML
Reference Number for this position is LL54660 which is a Fixed Term Contract position based in Centurion (Hybrid working model) offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
