Senior Java Developer – Centurion Fixed Term Contract – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Conveniently located major financial and wellness service provider is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team.

You will be responsible for maintaining, supporting, enhancing mostly Java based systems written in a range of technologies both old and new.

Join a corporate that believes a true driver of business success is for their employees to feel appreciated and protected. APPLY TODAY to kick-start your ultimate work-life balance journey!!

Requirements:

A relevant IT degree, diploma or engineering degree

2 – 4 years software development experience in financial services environment

Experience in an agile work environment.

J2EE

EJB

JSP

JSF

GWT

SOAP

REST

JPA

Hibernate

Spring Batch

AWS

HTML

XML

Desired Skills:

