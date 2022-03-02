Senior Java Developer – Centurion Fixed Term Contract – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Mar 2, 2022

Conveniently located major financial and wellness service provider is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team.

You will be responsible for maintaining, supporting, enhancing mostly Java based systems written in a range of technologies both old and new.

Requirements:

  • A relevant IT degree, diploma or engineering degree
  • 2 – 4 years software development experience in financial services environment
  • Experience in an agile work environment.
  • J2EE
  • EJB
  • JSP
  • JSF
  • GWT
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • JPA
  • Hibernate
  • Spring Batch
  • AWS
  • HTML
  • XML

Reference Number for this position is LL54660 which is a Fixed Term Contract position based in Centurion (Hybrid working model) offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

