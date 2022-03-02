Systems analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement.

This is a 12 month contract based at the Head Office in Cape Town.

Key words:

• Retail experience

• Experience or understanding of warehouse management systems. (knowledge of Highjump/ Körber Warehouse Management Software system is advantageous)

• Ability to write and modify complex T-SQL.

Job description

• Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements

o Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

o Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

o Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

• Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

o Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design

o Design system enhancements

o Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

o Design interfaces with other systems

o Provide input to deployment plans based on designs

• Testing of proposed solutions

o Develop system test plans for system and integration testing

o Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

• Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

o Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

o Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

o Ensure SME input during the implementation process

• Support current solutions

o Resolve user queries

o Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment

o Provide input to programming support teams

o Provide functional leadership and guidance

• Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

o Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders

o Provide system input to design of user training material

o Provide operational support to the business area

o Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

• Create and maintain documentation

o Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

o Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

Minimum requirements

• Minimum 3 years IT qualification

• Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience

• May be required to perform standby duties

Additional Criteria

• Retail experience advantageous

• Experience or understanding of warehouse management systems. (knowledge of Highjump/ Körber Warehouse Management Software system is advantageous)

• Understanding of database and a database language; ability to write and modify complex T-SQL.

• Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives

• Project management methodology

• Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

• Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

• Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions

• Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

• Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

• Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

• Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

• Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

• Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

• Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

• Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

Systems analyst

T-SQL

Highjump

Learn more/Apply for this position