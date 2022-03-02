UI UX Designer

Create overall concepts for the user experience within the business, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers.

Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.

Define and analyse user behaviour data to determine where enhancements to the user experience is required.

Collaborating with the marketing team, and external designers to ensure the creation and delivery of tailored experiences for the user.

Must have the following:

A portfolio of professional UI/UX design work for both web and mobile platforms.

Working knowledge of the following technologies and software: HTML, CSS (SCSS), Bootstrap, iOS, Android, and Adobe Creative Suite.

Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimise data for the best possible outcome.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Bootstrap

iOS

Android

Adobe Creative Suite

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

DevRoc is a bespoke software development company that focus on providing enterprise development services to our clients and building inhouse software products for consumer consumption.

Our key architectural and design values are simplicity, responsive and solid. This is continuously enhanced and improved through self-education.

