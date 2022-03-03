Business Intelligence Analyst / Developer – Semi Remote – up to R800k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

A proudly South African global health firm with health, life and short-term insurance operations in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia is currently in search of a Business Intelligence Analyst / Developer to join their winning, buzzing, and energetic team.

The right individual must possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements and logical design, physical design, implementation, testing and deployment).

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Sciences

6-7 Years commercial experience

Microsoft data management and analytics BI certification

BI MCSQ certification

SQL

T-SQL

Power BI

M

PLSQL

DAX

ETL

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Python (Advantageous)

R (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs

Interact with systems analysts, architects and development managers t understand source structures and information

Conduct data analysis, data profiling and data modeling

Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings

Develop SSAS tabular models through working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology

Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs

Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations

Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT)

Reference Number for this position is NN54280 which is a Semi-Remote permanent position offering a cost to company salary of R600k up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

