Embedded Software Engineer at Let’s Recruit

Vacant positions available in Centurion and Cape Town for B Eng & M Eng Computer and Electronic Engineering graduates with a strong interest in embedded system product development.

Experience level:

Recent graduates are invited to apply – company offers supporting work environment for junior applicants.

Experienced Engineers are also invited to apply – our client has vacancies at numerous levels of expertise.

Requirements:

Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development is required.

Proficient in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python) is required. Assembler experience desired. Multi-threaded programming experience desired.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Additional desired competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols is desired.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.

Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.

About The Employer:

Our client is a semiconductor company that drives innovation and economics in the most promising technology areas globally.

The company delivers innovative solutions in connectivity, storage, and machine learning for cloud, automotive, smart city and emerging applications. Leveraging optimized architecture and advancements in power and process efficiencies, our client’s experienced team is delivering leading edge performance for emerging market opportunities worldwide.

