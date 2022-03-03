Frontend Developer at RecruiTech

We are looking for an experienced full-time Front-end developer to join our team. You will be responsible for the server-side of our web applications. If you have excellent development skills, we would like to meet you. As a frontend developer, you’ll work closely with our backend engineers to ensure system consistency and improve user experience.

Ultimately, you should be able to develop and maintain functional and stable web applications to meet our company’s needs.

Responsibilities:

Build websites with commonly used CMS

Write clean code to develop functional web applications

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Perform UI tests to optimize performance

Gather and address technical and design requirements

Build reusable code and libraries for future use

Liaise with developers, designers, and agency leadership to identify new features

Follow emerging technologies

Skills:

Proven work experience as a Frontend developer

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development, and deployment)

Hands-on experience with programming languages like JavaScript, CSS, HTML, PHP

Working knowledge of CMS framework

Excellent analytical and time management skills

Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude

BSc degree or relevant field

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

