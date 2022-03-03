Full Stack Developer

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a .Net (C#) Full Stack Developer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Minimum Years of Experience:

Minimum 5 + Years’ experience years’ experience in software development (full stack)

3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Technical and Functional Skills:

Must have Docker and/or Kubernetes

Proficient in Net (C#) programming.

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them into Frontend products

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

