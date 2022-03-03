Intermediate IT Project Manager

Qualifications
- Qualification in Project Management or related field required
- Project Management experience preferred.
- Three years of experience as a project manager, with demonstrated ability to execute and implement large-scale projects in multiple departments; familiarity with multi-disciplinary teams and their roles in projects is a plus. Preferably at a large corporate
Requirements
- Enforces project deadlines, focus on operational efficiency, and improves the quality of user and business outcomes
- Manages all aspects of a product or program, including planning, execution, testing, and delivery, within the scope of their position.
- Ensures that risks are identified and prioritized Manages the planning, scheduling, and execution of software development projects. Maintains overall project knowledge through periodic review of documents, records, and other company systems.