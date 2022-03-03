IT Systems / Support Engineer

Well established IT Services Company is looking for an IT Systems / Support Engineer based in Durban

Role:

Client maintains on premise infrastructures and their private cloud

The Engineer will be required to do both remote support and on-site work depending on the needs of the company

Experience + Own vehicle is a necessity

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

Relevant IT qualifications

IT experience of 4 to 5 years +

Excellent administrative skills for capturing job sheets

Must be highly organized

Customer services and support skills

Ability to multi-task and work under extreme pressure

Microsoft Windows Server experience

Microsoft SQL is advantageous

Experience with Cloud Backups is advantageous

Valid Driver’s Licence

Own vehicle – ESSENTIAL

The successful candidate will be required to:

Attend to various service requests logged by clients, resolve issues in timeous manner and work alongside other engineers in projects and other tasksDaily Tasks involve but are not limited to:

Deployment of new servers

Design and setup new environments (Servers, network, etc…)

Upgrade / reconfigure existing environments

Install, maintain, troubleshoot other software (accounting packages such as Omni, Evolution, Pastel etc…)

Update the helpdesk system to maintain communication with clients on ongoing issues

Respond to emails from management & clients

Provide occasional onsite support

Assist the support team with escalated technical issues

If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within (1) week following your application, please consider your application unsuccessful however your CV will be kept on our database for any other suitable positions

