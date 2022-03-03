Well established IT Services Company is looking for an IT Systems / Support Engineer based in Durban
Role:
- Client maintains on premise infrastructures and their private cloud
- The Engineer will be required to do both remote support and on-site work depending on the needs of the company
- Experience + Own vehicle is a necessity
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Relevant IT qualifications
- IT experience of 4 to 5 years +
- Excellent administrative skills for capturing job sheets
- Must be highly organized
- Customer services and support skills
- Ability to multi-task and work under extreme pressure
- Microsoft Windows Server experience
- Microsoft SQL is advantageous
- Experience with Cloud Backups is advantageous
- Valid Driver’s Licence
- Own vehicle – ESSENTIAL
The successful candidate will be required to:
- Attend to various service requests logged by clients, resolve issues in timeous manner and work alongside other engineers in projects and other tasksDaily Tasks involve but are not limited to:
- Deployment of new servers
- Design and setup new environments (Servers, network, etc…)
- Upgrade / reconfigure existing environments
- Install, maintain, troubleshoot other software (accounting packages such as Omni, Evolution, Pastel etc…)
- Update the helpdesk system to maintain communication with clients on ongoing issues
- Respond to emails from management & clients
- Provide occasional onsite support
- Assist the support team with escalated technical issues
If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within (1) week following your application, please consider your application unsuccessful however your CV will be kept on our database for any other suitable positions
Desired Skills:
- IT Systems
- Support Engineer
- Microsoft Windows Server
- Cloud Backups
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years