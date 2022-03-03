Java Developer

Mar 3, 2022

Our client, a titan in the Financial Services sector, is on the hunt for a Java Developer

Think you may be the one for the job? Read on!

Technical Skills Required:

  • Java 8 (OOPS, Collection, Exception Handling, Multithreading)
  • J2EE (EJB 3, JSP, HTML, JDBC, JNDI, JMS, XML, JSON)
  • Hibernate/JPA
  • Struts/Wicket or any MVC Framework
  • Java Script, CSS
  • RDBMS – DB2/Oracle/SQL server
  • Application Server – WebSphere/JBoss/Tomcat
  • GIT
  • REST/Soap webservices
  • Messaging System – IBM MQ or Other

Let’s find you a new career today, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • j2ee
  • hibernate
  • mvc framework
  • css
  • javascript
  • sql
  • websphere
  • jboss
  • git
  • rest
  • soap
  • ibm mq

Learn more/Apply for this position