Java Developer

Our client, a titan in the Financial Services sector, is on the hunt for a Java Developer

Think you may be the one for the job? Read on!

Technical Skills Required:

Java 8 (OOPS, Collection, Exception Handling, Multithreading)

J2EE (EJB 3, JSP, HTML, JDBC, JNDI, JMS, XML, JSON)

Hibernate/JPA

Struts/Wicket or any MVC Framework

Java Script, CSS

RDBMS – DB2/Oracle/SQL server

Application Server – WebSphere/JBoss/Tomcat

GIT

REST/Soap webservices

Messaging System – IBM MQ or Other

Let’s find you a new career today, apply now!

Desired Skills:

java

j2ee

hibernate

mvc framework

css

javascript

sql

websphere

jboss

git

rest

soap

ibm mq

Learn more/Apply for this position