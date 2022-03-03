Our client, a titan in the Financial Services sector, is on the hunt for a Java Developer
Think you may be the one for the job? Read on!
Technical Skills Required:
- Java 8 (OOPS, Collection, Exception Handling, Multithreading)
- J2EE (EJB 3, JSP, HTML, JDBC, JNDI, JMS, XML, JSON)
- Hibernate/JPA
- Struts/Wicket or any MVC Framework
- Java Script, CSS
- RDBMS – DB2/Oracle/SQL server
- Application Server – WebSphere/JBoss/Tomcat
- GIT
- REST/Soap webservices
- Messaging System – IBM MQ or Other
Let’s find you a new career today, apply now!
