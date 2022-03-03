Jnr Scrum Master at Reverside

Junior Scrum Master
We are looking forJunior Scrum MasterProfessionals with 1-2 years solid development experience in Software Testing and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Lead Multiple sprints and ensure corrective actions taken wherever appreciate
- Communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages
- Ensuring code Quality is maintained
- Ensure that Agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices