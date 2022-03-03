Jnr Scrum Master at Reverside

Mar 3, 2022

Junior Scrum Master

We are looking forJunior Scrum MasterProfessionals with 1-2 years solid development experience in Software Testing and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Lead Multiple sprints and ensure corrective actions taken wherever appreciate
  • Communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages
  • Ensuring code Quality is maintained
  • Ensure that Agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position