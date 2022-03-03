Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer (PHP/WordPress) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Travel Tech company in Durbanville seeks the coding wizardry of a Mid-Senior Developer with ±10 years’ suitable work experience and strong proficiency in PHP and WordPress including its architecture and plugin development. You will be expected to write clean, high quality and scalable code while managing repositories and deployment processes. You will also require experience writing your own API and a variety such as PSPs, maps, inventory, reservations, webhooks, etc. Your tech toolset should also include MySQL/MariaDB, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS / Sass / Less, Linux/Ubuntu being comfortable on the command line, Advanced SQL, Git, NGINX, Docker, Laravel.

REQUIREMENTS:

±10 Years’ relevant work experience

PHP

MySQL / MariaDB

HTML

JavaScript

jQuery

CSS / Sass / Less

JSON

SQL (Advanced)

Git (we use Gitlab currently)

Linux / Ubuntu (very comfortable on the command line)

Nginx

Docker

WordPress (advanced, architecture, plugin development, etc.)

Frameworks like Laravel and others

Exposure to other languages like Python and others

Experience with a variety of APIs (e.g., PSPs, maps, inventory, reservations, webhooks, etc.)

Experience writing your own API

Advantageous –

Aspirations and ability to become a Technical Lead / Lead Developer

UX / UI / Design: Appreciation for implementing a good mobile responsive front-end

SEO: Understanding of how front- and back-end can assist in search engine optimization

Front-end optimization for speed (GT Metrix, Google Lighthouse, etc.)

React / Angular / Vue

Gitlab admin experience

AWS (CLI and various APIs)

Cloudflare (DNS, CDN, etc.)

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communicator.

Enjoys guiding junior / other Developers

Enjoys working with other disciplines: UX, SEO, Project Managers and Product Owners

