Responsibilities
- Managing and supporting operating systems – Windows Server 2016 – 2019, Windows 7/10/11.
- Providing onsite and remote desktop support in a timely and efficient manner.
- Understanding of backup technologies.
- Knowledge of AD/DNS/DHCP/GPO/VPN essential.
- Managing and supporting CCTV systems.
- Managing and supporting Biometric systems.
- Configuring and maintaining network devices.
- Managing and supporting Office 365 and Teams.
- Setting up of new hardware/software.
- Manage and maintain file shares and security thereof.
- Network/telephone cable tracing, repair, and installation throughout the building.
- Manage anti-virus.
- Must be able to work after hours and weekends when needed.
- Group Policies – Creating / Maintaining.
- AD/365 Adding new users, modifying user/group profiles, monitoring and tuning user machines and system resources.
- Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve desktops/notebooks, servers, network devices, mobile devices, and other I.T. hardware/software-related issues to ensure functional operation.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics AX is an advantage.
- Hyper-V knowledge
Requirements
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA N+
- CompTIA S+ Advantage
- 3 – 5 years Network Administrator experience
- Own car
- SA Citizens only
- Organizational skills
- Team player
- Time management
- Multitasking
- Hard Working and reliable
- Trustworthy and honest
- Ability to troubleshoot and work under pressure
- Positive, encouraging, and enthusiastic
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Fast Food
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus