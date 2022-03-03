Network Administrator

Mar 3, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Managing and supporting operating systems – Windows Server 2016 – 2019, Windows 7/10/11.
  • Providing onsite and remote desktop support in a timely and efficient manner.
  • Understanding of backup technologies.
  • Knowledge of AD/DNS/DHCP/GPO/VPN essential.
  • Managing and supporting CCTV systems.
  • Managing and supporting Biometric systems.
  • Configuring and maintaining network devices.
  • Managing and supporting Office 365 and Teams.
  • Setting up of new hardware/software.
  • Manage and maintain file shares and security thereof.
  • Network/telephone cable tracing, repair, and installation throughout the building.
  • Manage anti-virus.
  • Must be able to work after hours and weekends when needed.
  • Group Policies – Creating / Maintaining.
  • AD/365 Adding new users, modifying user/group profiles, monitoring and tuning user machines and system resources.
  • Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve desktops/notebooks, servers, network devices, mobile devices, and other I.T. hardware/software-related issues to ensure functional operation.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics AX is an advantage.
  • Hyper-V knowledge

Requirements

  • CompTIA A+
  • CompTIA N+
  • CompTIA S+ Advantage
  • 3 – 5 years Network Administrator experience
  • Own car
  • SA Citizens only
  • Organizational skills
  • Team player
  • Time management
  • Multitasking
  • Hard Working and reliable
  • Trustworthy and honest
  • Ability to troubleshoot and work under pressure
  • Positive, encouraging, and enthusiastic

Desired Skills:

  • Network
  • Network monitoring
  • LAN/WAN
  • Remote Access
  • Network Support
  • HP Procurve
  • Router
  • Network Infrastructure
  • VoIP
  • Cable tracing
  • Repairs
  • VLAN
  • CCTV
  • VPN
  • Office 365
  • IT Hardware
  • IT Software
  • Biometric systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Fast Food

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Annual Bonus

