OneStream Project Manager – Remote

The Project Manager will also act as the primary liaison with the contracted supplier side OneStream Project Manager and delivery team, collaborating to ensure that the plan and execution thereof is mutually agreed, realistic and achievable being adequately resourced with clearly defined entry and exit criteria for the project milestones.

Demonstrable experience of engaging and understanding the status of the project and being able to clearly communicate status, root cause issues, next steps and implications on business and supplier resource with the businesses and at a Steerco level is critical for this role.

Qualification

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree or similar tertiary education preferably in Finance, Business, Engineering or Information Technology

Recognized project management certification (PMP, PMI, Prince 2 etc.)

Preferably formal certification in Agile (Scrum.Org, Scum Alliance or similar)

Incumbent Profile

The OneStream Project Manager will be change agent who puts change at the heart of delivery and would have extensive project/program management leadership experience in the delivery of large multi-national IT application projects with a specific focus in the Finance Planning space. The holder will have a demonstrable track record of successfully delivering EPM/ERP type projects for organizations with a similar profile to the company. Specific OneStream Project Management and delivery would be a significant advantage.

The holder must be an apt vertical and horizontal communicator with an innate ability to formulate rational, clear and concise messages in accordance with the target audience. In addition, the holder should be able to maintain a key view on project delivery performance against the agreed project critical path, forecasting potential overruns and collaborating with all key stakeholders to define remediation actions in advance of said overruns.

Skill Set

Project management and leadership skills for managing projects and the teams involved with them

Ability to understand business management structures and dynamics in order to make communication, status updates and other asks clear, concise and relevant with key stakeholders.

Strong written and verbal communication skills to coordinate with team members and management and explain technical issues in a manner best suited to the intended audience

Analytical and problem-solving skills to handle any issues that occur during project completion including proactive stakeholder engagement to identify and workshop solutions and mitigations

Understanding and interpreting business requirements

Organization and time management skills to keep projects on track and within budget

Excellent resource planning and task scheduling skills

Project management software (e.g.: MS Project) usage skills

Experienced in delivering IM projects using established methodologies (waterfall, agile and hybrid)

