PHP Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

It all started with two young developers with a passion for tech. Fast forward 17 years, our team has grown into a talented team of young (yet experienced) bunch of techie’s. Designing and developing web solutions that are innovative, which automate businesses and allow companies to grow is what we do with fire in our eyes.

This is who we are and what we strive to be, our values:

Show up, step up and own it! Most importantly have FUN!

Don’t just meet expectations, exceed them and be proud of it.

Add a personal touch in everything you do, we’re human after all.

Arrive with a smile and leave with one too

Here’s what we’re looking for:

You call yourself a PHP Developer when you first meet someone or you’re asked at a party.

Maybe you’ve been exposed to working for a tech giant.

Maybe you’ve spent a few quality years working for a small web development agency.

Do you have at least 3 years of PHP and object-orientated coding knowledge and experience? You’re on the right track.

You eat, sleep, breathe PHP. Not only do you have excellent PHP and object-oriented coding

knowledge and experience but you have experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks

(Laravel, Code Igniter, etc).

MySQL comes naturally to you.

Thanks to your solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

APIS integrations are no problem.

You’ve been exposed to and integrated your projects with loads of third-party API providers.

Here’s what would be an added bonus.

Having some extra experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS

would be great.

The cherry on top? Some Javascript and jQuery experience, but no biggie, there’s always room to improve. We love learning here!

About The Employer:

Our client loves everything web and digital. They are a young (yet experienced), tight-knit team of designers, developers, and marketers who are looking for a PHP Back-End developer to join their awesome team of coding pro’s.

