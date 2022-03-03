Senior Technical Lead at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking to hire a dynamic, passionate, confident, proactive and meticulous Senior Technical Lead to join a goal oriented team at a client.

Purpose of Role:

As the company expands its manufacturing base it will embark on a large facility expansion project in Cape Town spanning over the

next 10 years. The project is distributed over several phases and aims build and expand on the company’s sterile manufacturing

capability in vaccines across the full value chain. To facilitate this, the company is looking for exceptional project skills and expertise in

a range of disciplines within sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Requirements:

Good working knowledge of aseptic (sterile) manufacturing processes

At least 10 years of process, equipment and project design and execution experience within the sterile pharmaceutical /biotech manufacturing industry

Experience in managing and executing multi-disciplinary projects in excess of R100 million

Excellent understanding of process flows and key metrics within a sterile manufacturing environment

Excellent understanding of the cGMP guideline relating to sterile products

Experience in initiating, planning, executing, and closing projects

Experience in the control and monitoring of project progress and risks

Independent decision makers, able to debate and lead change management

Able to lead conceptual design regarding processes/ equipment/ structural design etc. Microbiological knowledge essential

Previous project work and proven ability to convert guidelines into design specs

