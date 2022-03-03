Systems Developer (Software Developer/C#/LIMS) at South African Sugar Association

The South African Sugar Association (SASA) provides a diverse range of highly specialized services to the South African sugar industry and our activities are funded in the main by the sugarcane growers and sugar milling companies. Our mission is to provide specialist services that enhance the profitability, global competitiveness and sustainability of the South African sugar industry. SASA operates from approximately 45 sites in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. These include Kwa-Shukela and South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) based in Mount Edgecombe, the Shukela Training Centre at Mount Edgecombe and Mtunzini, the Sugar Terminals at Maydon Wharf and at Maputo, currently 11 Cane Testing centres, seven SASRI research stations, 17 Pest & Disease / Biosecurity offices and the SASA Pretoria offices. SASA is an extremely diverse organisation employing approximately 1000 people in a wide range of specialist areas including Agricultural, Science, Engineering, Management and a range of Business-related fields.

About usBased in Mount Edgecombe (KZN), Autolabâ€™s development team build products for the exchange and management of laboratory and weighbridge information. The internationally recognized LIMS package we use allows for development in C# to deliver first rate software products to customers across many locations. As a small specialist department, we pride ourselves in being able to couple technical excellence in software engineering with a strong understanding of our customerâ€™s needs.

The roleThis position is a permanant opportunity. You will be involved in the development and implementation of software using C#, HTML, CSS, TypeScript, VGL and ASP. Net under the direction of the Senior Software Developer and Autolab Manager. You will provide network, application, Oracle database and operating system support to end-users.

Whatâ€™s in it for you?For professionals who are serious about their careers, we have the following important benefits:â€¢ Learn from other talented developers;â€¢ Exposure to desktop applications, Portals, databases;â€¢ We build careers around your talent â€“ this isnâ€™t just a job;â€¢ Friendly caring atmosphere, on-site canteen, Virgin Active in close proximity;â€¢ We build products, we are not an internal IT department;â€¢ Formal software engineering best practices.

You will be a highly motivated individual, able to work effectively within a team, in a dynamic and challenging business environment, with:Â· A Diploma or Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or Information SystemsÂ· C#, HTML, CSS, Typescript and ASP. Net software development experienceÂ· Angular and web api software development experienceÂ· Experience in any of the current SQL database management systems, preferable OracleÂ· Knowledge of the software development life cycleÂ· Knowledge of serial communications protocols and linking serial devices into computer systems will be an advantageÂ· An endorsement free code 08 driverâ€™s license.

Application procedureOnly applications submitted through our online job portal will be considered. Please visit the SASA website on www. sasa. org. za, select â€˜SASAâ€™ and then â€˜[Email Address Removed]se feel welcome to provide comprehensive information when making your submission as this will assist our short-listing process. Please ensure that you provide us with an indication of your current total guaranteed remuneration package and any variable benefits.

We will contact applicants who appear to best fit our requirements with a request that they provide a more detailed CV and furnish us with copies of their academic record. If you do not have a copy of your academic transcript, please could we suggest that you contact your university to obtain this.

SASA follows a comprehensive recruitment process that includes the formal assessment of cognitive abilities and preferred behavioural styles.

At the South African Sugar Association (SASA), we aim to attract suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill our vacancies, with transformation, alleviation of unemployment and equal opportunities for the vulnerable, including people with disabilities as key objectives of our strategy. Our recruitment efforts and practices are aimed towards South African citizens as guided by the provisions of the Employment Equity Act, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and the Skills Development Act before any consideration is afforded to non-citizens. Professional and accredited pre-selection competency and psychometric assessments are part of our pre-appointment processes as well as credit and criminal-record verifications.

