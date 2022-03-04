Back-end Software Engineer

Mar 4, 2022

The Role: Here is an available exhilarating challenge for a Back-end Software Engineer to work remotely with a global remote team located in the UK, San Francisco and South Africa.

Our client is looking for a Back-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products.

Skills and Experience:

  • 10+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around building API??s and data processing.
  • Computer Science Degree
  • Experience with the following:
    • Python development (5yrs)
    • SqlAlchemy (2yrs)
    • Flask (1yr)
    • Microservices (2yr)
    • Cloud experience
    • Kafka (1yr)
    • gRPC nice to have
    • Postgres
    • Linux

Key Accountabilities:

  • Produce high quality software that is well-designed.
  • Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.
  • Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
  • Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
  • Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities

Personality and Attributes:

  • Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
  • Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
  • Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

