The Role: Here is an available exhilarating challenge for a Back-end Software Engineer to work remotely with a global remote team located in the UK, San Francisco and South Africa.
Our client is looking for a Back-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products.
Skills and Experience:
- 10+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around building API??s and data processing.
- Computer Science Degree
- Experience with the following:
- Python development (5yrs)
- SqlAlchemy (2yrs)
- Flask (1yr)
- Microservices (2yr)
- Cloud experience
- Kafka (1yr)
- gRPC nice to have
- Postgres
- Linux
Key Accountabilities:
- Produce high quality software that is well-designed.
- Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.
- Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
- Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
- Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities
Personality and Attributes:
- Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
- Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
- Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.