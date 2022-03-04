Back-end Software Engineer

The Role: Here is an available exhilarating challenge for a Back-end Software Engineer to work remotely with a global remote team located in the UK, San Francisco and South Africa.

Our client is looking for a Back-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products.

Skills and Experience:

10+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around building API??s and data processing.

Computer Science Degree

Experience with the following: Python development (5yrs) SqlAlchemy (2yrs) Flask (1yr) Microservices (2yr) Cloud experience Kafka (1yr) gRPC nice to have Postgres Linux



Key Accountabilities:

Produce high quality software that is well-designed.

Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.

Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities

Personality and Attributes:

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Learn more/Apply for this position