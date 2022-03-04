Executive Information Technology Officer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Our aim is to provide multiple, convenient, and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.

The ideal candidate for this role will be experienced in creating and implementing new technology road map and propelling the business forward to meet the strategic objectives. The candidate would also be very knowledgeable in IT and computer systems and has a solid technical background while able to manage and motivate people. The position will be part of the exco, reporting directly into the CEO, as well as contributing and leading technology in all aspects of the business.

The position provides strategic informational and technical leadership in collaboration with other support departments (Product and Strategic Execution), enabling our organsiation through innovative application of information and communication technologies.

This position oversees all IT (Information Technology) functions and leads a team of IT managers (Engineering, Technical Services, Enterprise Architecture and Business Intelligence), who manage the company’s technology operations and the implementation of new IT systems and policies.

The goal is to ensure IT systems and people are effective and functioning within the limits of budget, time and specifications of the company, specifically:

Responsibilities

• Oversee institution-wide ICT operations, and report to the management and governance structures and manage the IT Division with its large staff complement

• Alignment of ICT policies, regulations and practices with the relevant national and international best practice and evidence

• Identifying, developing and implementing appropriate ICT frameworks, standards, best practices in the ICT sectors, policies and regulations

• Oversee the development and management of technology policies and procedures to comply with legislation in respect of data management

• Operational and tactical planning and management to ensure effective and efficient delivery of ICT services, for information systems related all aspects of retail, as well as access control and various electronic communication facilities, i.e., communication networks, data centers and cloud platforms.

• Planning, implementing and maintaining standard industry practices, such as ICT Architecture, ICT Service Management, IAM and ICT Security Management, ICT Risk Management, ICT Infrastructure change management.

• Operational, tactical, and strategic planning and management of cyber security, including cyber risk assessment and mitigation, acquiring and sharing of threat intelligence, and disaster preparedness and recovery.

• Oversee long-term operating strategy for the IT Division in support of effective and efficient service delivery and aligned with the retail strategy

• Operational and financial management and responsibility for cost-effectiveness

• Maintain and develop a professional ICT support staff complement to enhance their effective employment of ICT systems

• Represent the organisation at appropriate internal and external forums.

Requirements

• A relevant degree / diploma

• At least 5 to 10 years’ experience in ICT systems management, including responsibility for cyber security at a senior level in a Retail & or Fintech environment.

• Experience in implementing new technology and sunsetting old technology advantageous.

• Familiar with modern aspects of computing, including high performance computing, cloud and hybrid, hyper-converged computing, and software defined infrastructure

• Working knowledge of business intelligence and analytics, agile and DevOps methodologies

• The ability to develop and maintain a future orientated innovative strategy for the provision of an enabling, stable and reliable information technology services platform.

• Excellent communications skills

• Sound interpersonal relations and ability to take the lead within a team

• The ability to function effectively within a diverse multilingual and multicultural environment

• Proven track record of problem-solving and innovation.

