Front-End Developer at Top Vitae

SUMMARY:

The main goal of this position is to combine technology and design to create inviting, easy-to-use websites

for consumers. This role will form part of the IT Product team and will regularly engage with teammates and

clients to design, develop, test, implement and support current and future solutions.

As a Front-end Developer, there will always be an expectation to help and upskill teammates, through

knowledge and experience sharing. Likewise, to learn from past experiences and the knowledge of fellow

teammates.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions.

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code.

Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product.

Client side development with programming languages such as Blazor.

Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest

trends.

Incorporating applications, graphics, audio and video clips into the product.

Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones.

Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors.

Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise.

Mentor and train development team.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to run with the project and

(From conception to user satisfaction).

Technical – Experience in our core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills
and technologies will be learnt on the way.

and technologies will be learnt on the way.

Problem solving skills are essential.

Language – English, is essential, other languages would be beneficial.

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:

C#.

.NET.

Blazor.

MS SQL Server.

API.

Entity Framework (beneficial).

Azure DevOps (beneficial).

Test Driven Design (beneficial).

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation.

Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

A International company that has a dynamic Software Development Hub is looking for a Front-End Developer to join their cutting edge team.

