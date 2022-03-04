Full Stack Developer with AWS

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Full Stack Developer with AWS to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid for 3 years.

The candidate should meet the following:

  • 6+ years’ Experience
  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • AWS experience

Role Tasks:

General:

  • Working knowledge and experience of AWS
  • Working experience in building web-based applications.
  • Full Stack – Front-End / Back-End
  • Requirements Gathering:
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Projects and Maintenance Requests:

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • AWS experience will be beneficial.
  • Infrastructure experience will be beneficial.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

  • Preparation of user/operation manual.
  • User training o System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • User sign-off
  • System audits/quality assurance

Specific Technical and functional skills

  • Angular 6 through to 11
  • Java 8 to 11
  • JDBC
  • J2EE
  • Junit
  • AWS, Docker/Kubernetes
  • REST
  • Microservice Architecture
  • Oracle, DB2
  • Glassfish (Payara)
  • Maven
  • Git
  • Bitbucket
  • Jenkins
  • SonarQube
  • Nexus
  • CI/CD
  • Linux
  • IntelliJ
  • Jira
  • Confluence

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.

