Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Full Stack Developer with AWS to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid for 3 years.
The candidate should meet the following:
- 6+ years’ Experience
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- AWS experience
Role Tasks:
General:
- Working knowledge and experience of AWS
- Working experience in building web-based applications.
- Full Stack – Front-End / Back-End
- Requirements Gathering:
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
Projects and Maintenance Requests:
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- AWS experience will be beneficial.
- Infrastructure experience will be beneficial.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of user/operation manual.
- User training o System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- User sign-off
- System audits/quality assurance
Specific Technical and functional skills
- Angular 6 through to 11
- Java 8 to 11
- JDBC
- J2EE
- Junit
- AWS, Docker/Kubernetes
- REST
- Microservice Architecture
- Oracle, DB2
- Glassfish (Payara)
- Maven
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- CI/CD
- Linux
- IntelliJ
- Jira
- Confluence
If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- aws
- Full stack
- Full Stack Development
- cloud
- Java
- angular
- rest
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years