Full Stack Developer with AWS

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Full Stack Developer with AWS to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid for 3 years.

The candidate should meet the following:

6+ years’ Experience

Degree in IT or relevant experience

AWS experience

Role Tasks:

General:

Working knowledge and experience of AWS

Working experience in building web-based applications.

Full Stack – Front-End / Back-End

Requirements Gathering:

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Projects and Maintenance Requests:

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

AWS experience will be beneficial.

Infrastructure experience will be beneficial.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of user/operation manual.

User training o System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

User sign-off

System audits/quality assurance

Specific Technical and functional skills

Angular 6 through to 11

Java 8 to 11

JDBC

J2EE

Junit

AWS, Docker/Kubernetes

REST

Microservice Architecture

Oracle, DB2

Glassfish (Payara)

Maven

Git

Bitbucket

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

CI/CD

Linux

IntelliJ

Jira

Confluence

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.

